JTL Industries Bags ₹26.74 Crore Government Order, To Supply 3,425 MT Of GI Pipes Across Himachal Pradesh Within 60 Days

JTL Industries Wins Major Government Contract. |

Mumbai: JTL Industries Limited has secured a significant government order from the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (HPSCSC). The company informed stock exchanges that it will supply galvanised iron (GI) pipes to various divisions of the Jal Shakti Vibhag across Himachal Pradesh.

The order strengthens JTL Industries’ position in the infrastructure and water supply segment, where demand for steel pipes continues to grow due to ongoing public utility projects.

Order Worth Rs 26.74 Crore

According to the company's disclosure, the total value of the contract stands at Rs 26.74 crore. The order involves the supply of 3,425 metric tonnes (MT) of GI pipes for use in water distribution and related infrastructure projects across the state.

The contract has been awarded by HPSCSC, a government entity responsible for procurement and distribution activities in Himachal Pradesh. The supplied pipes will be used by multiple divisions of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, which oversees drinking water and irrigation infrastructure in the state.

Execution To Be Completed In 60 Days

JTL Industries said the order is a one-time contract and will be executed within 60 days from the date of the supply order. The relatively short execution timeline is expected to contribute to the company’s revenue visibility in the current financial year.

Government infrastructure spending and water management projects have remained key growth drivers for steel pipe manufacturers, creating fresh opportunities for companies operating in the sector.

No Related Party Connection

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the organisation awarding the contract. It also confirmed that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings.

With this new order, JTL Industries continues to expand its presence in government-backed infrastructure projects while strengthening its order book through supplies linked to essential public utility development.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the company's exchange filing and has not been independently verified by FPJ.