John Cockerill India Bags ₹1,300-Crore JSW Order, CRNO Project To Be Executed In 36 Months

John Cockerill Wins Major Steel Sector Contract. |

Mumbai: John Cockerill India Ltd (JCIL) has received a large order from JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd for a steel project with a total value of around Rs 1,250-1,300 crore. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing on June 2.

The order is one of the significant contracts secured by the company and is expected to strengthen its presence in India's growing steel manufacturing sector.

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Scope Of The Project

Under the contract, JCIL and its wholly-owned subsidiary, John Cockerill Metal International SA (JCMI), will undertake the design, engineering, supply, supervision of erection, and commissioning of two Annealing & Coating Lines (ACL 1 and ACL 2) and one Annealing & Pickling Line (APL). These facilities will be installed for JSW's Cold Rolled Non-Oriented (CRNO) steel project.

These processing lines play an important role in improving the quality and performance of steel products used in industrial and electrical applications.

Contract Value Breakdown

The total contract value is estimated at approximately Rs 1,250-1,300 crore. According to the company, JCIL's share of the project is around Rs 550 crore. The overseas subsidiary JCMI will receive approximately €30-35 million, while the consortium portion, involving a furnace supplier group, is valued at nearly Rs 400 crore.

The project highlights the company's ability to execute large and complex industrial assignments in partnership with international entities.

Execution Timeline

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed within 36 months from May 2026. The company stated that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Positive Outlook

The new order is expected to provide strong revenue visibility for John Cockerill India over the next three years. It also reflects continued investments by steel producers in advanced manufacturing facilities and capacity expansion projects across India.

With demand for high-quality steel products rising, such projects are likely to support long-term growth opportunities for engineering and industrial equipment companies.