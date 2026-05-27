JSW Steel Starts ₹65,000 Crore Paradeep Project, 13.2 MTPA Odisha Plant To Boost Manufacturing Growth

JSW Steel has started development work on its 13.2 MTPA integrated steel plant at Paradeep in Odisha with an investment of about Rs 65,000 crore. |

Mumbai: JSW Steel has officially started the development of its new integrated steel plant at Paradeep in Odisha. The company will invest around Rs 65,000 crore in the project, making it one of the biggest investments in India’s steel sector.

13.2 MTPA Plant To Be Built In Phases

The Paradeep steel plant will have a planned capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The project will be developed in phases across nearly 2,950 acres of land.

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JSW Steel said the plant’s coastal location will provide strong port connectivity and easier access to raw materials. This is expected to improve logistics and help the company serve both domestic and international markets more efficiently.

Odisha Emerges As Key Manufacturing Hub

The project commencement ceremony was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with senior state government officials and JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal.

Sajjan Jindal said the project marks an important milestone for JSW Steel and reflects the company’s confidence in Odisha’s industrial growth potential. He added that Odisha has become one of India’s leading industrial destinations because of strong infrastructure and supportive policies.

Project To Support India’s Growth Plans

JSW Steel said the project aligns with the Government of India’s Mission Purvodaya initiative, which focuses on industrial development in eastern India. Once completed, the facility is expected to strengthen Odisha’s position as a major steel manufacturing hub.

The company also said the project will support India’s growing steel demand driven by infrastructure, urbanisation and manufacturing expansion. JSW Steel currently has a combined crude steel capacity of 37.9 MTPA, which is expected to rise further in the coming years.