Jayant Infratech Bags ₹16.55 Crore South East Central Railway Order, Overhead Electrification Project To Be Completed By June 2027

Jayant Infratech Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance from South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. |

Mumbai: Jayant Infratech Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from South East Central Railway, Bilaspur, for the execution of railway overhead electrification (OHE) works. The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing dated June 12, 2026.

Project Scope

The contract covers electrification of the fourth railway line between DLBS and Durg, including crossovers, loop lines, sidings, elimination of an existing diamond crossing, and yard modifications using 2x25 kV AC single-phase OHE systems.

The scope also includes electrification of the Rajnandgaon Goods Shed/FCI siding line and installation of OHE bonds for new DC track circuits across multiple stations in the Raipur and Nagpur divisions of South East Central Railway.

Order Value and Timeline

According to the filing, the total contract value stands at Rs 16,54,65,661.93, inclusive of all duties and taxes. The project is scheduled for completion by June 2027 and is expected to contribute to the company's revenue and operational growth.

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Domestic Contract

The order has been awarded by South East Central Railway, Bilaspur, a domestic entity. Jayant Infratech stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Disclaimer: The above information is based on the company's exchange filing and is meant only for informational purposes.