RailTel Secures ₹82.04 Crore Haryana Railway Contract, Completion Target Set For 2027

RailTel Receives Fresh Railway Project Order |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has been awarded a new railway infrastructure contract worth Rs 82.04 crore, inclusive of taxes, by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC). The company disclosed the development to stock exchanges on June 8.

The order further strengthens RailTel’s presence in the railway signalling and telecommunications segment, which remains one of its core business verticals.

Scope of Work

As per the regulatory filing, the project involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of signalling and telecommunication systems along with related infrastructure works on the Dhulawat-Manesar-New Patli railway corridor.

The contract also includes signalling and telecom works at Chandla Dungerwas and Pachgaon Halt railway stations. HRIDC, the awarding authority, is a state-backed organisation focused on railway infrastructure development in Haryana.

Completion Schedule

RailTel stated that the project is expected to be completed by Nov 27, 2027. The company received the Letter of Acceptance on June 8, 2026.

The infrastructure upgrade is expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve train movement management and strengthen safety standards on the railway section. Advanced signalling systems are considered critical for increasing route capacity and reducing operational bottlenecks.

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No Related-Party Involvement

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding organisation. It further confirmed that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The new order adds to RailTel’s expanding order book and is expected to contribute to revenue growth in the coming years as railway modernisation and capacity enhancement projects continue across India.