RailTel Bags ₹24.91 Crore AI-Based Insurance Fraud Detection Order From New India Assurance

RailTel Corporation of India has secured a purchase order worth Rs 24.91 crore, including taxes, from The New India Assurance Company for deploying an AI and machine learning-based solution to monitor and investigate fraud. |

New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India has secured a fresh technology order in the insurance sector, adding an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare claims monitoring project to its growing digital solutions portfolio.

AI Project Secured

The company informed stock exchanges that it received a purchase order from The New India Assurance Company Ltd. for the procurement of an AI and machine learning-based system aimed at monitoring and investigating fraud, waste and abuse in health insurance claims. The order has been classified as a domestic contract under SEBI disclosure requirements.

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The solution is expected to help strengthen claim verification systems by identifying irregularities and suspicious patterns within health insurance transactions. The use of AI and machine learning tools in fraud detection has increasingly become a focus area for insurance and financial service providers seeking better operational monitoring.

Execution Timeline & Deployment

According to details disclosed in Annexure-A of the filing, the total consideration for the contract stands at Rs 24,91,19,240, including taxes. RailTel said the purchase order was received on May 7, 2026 at 18:01 hours.

The contract is scheduled to run until May 6, 2029, giving the company a multi-year execution timeline for deployment and operational support. The filing did not disclose additional technical specifications or implementation stages linked to the project.

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Domestic Technology Push

RailTel described the contract as a domestic order and confirmed that no promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding company. It also clarified that the transaction does not fall within the scope of related-party dealings. The order reflects continued demand for AI-led enterprise solutions across sectors beyond RailTel’s traditional telecom and railway-focused operations. The company has increasingly been participating in digital transformation projects involving data management, cybersecurity and smart technology integration.

Exchange Filing Made

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements. RailTel requested stock exchanges to take the record information and attached detailed contract information as part of the filing. The communication stated that the announcement had been issued with the approval of the concerned executive authority.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the stock exchange filing submitted by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. dated May 8, 2026. No external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting have been used in preparing this article.