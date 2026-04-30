RailTel Secures ₹13.84 Crore Education Technology Order From Delhi Government Agency

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, for setting up computer labs and supplying laptops in government schools. |

New Delhi: RailTel is stepping deeper into digital infrastructure for public education, backed by a fresh government contract focused on upgrading school technology across Delhi.

Expands Order Book

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd confirmed it has secured a work order from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. The contract centers on setting up computer labs and supplying laptops across government schools. Valued at Rs 13,84,12,700 including tax, the deal adds a new layer to RailTel’s growing portfolio in digital and ICT solutions.

Details Of Scope

The project goes beyond simple hardware supply. RailTel will handle the supply, installation, and commissioning of equipment, alongside comprehensive maintenance services for five years. This bundled approach signals a long-term engagement rather than a one-time deployment. The order, as detailed in the annexure on page 2 of the filing, follows a domestic contract structure and focuses entirely on government-run institutions in Delhi.

Execution Timeline Set

The contract comes with a clearly defined execution horizon, running until April 29, 2031. The work order was received on April 29, 2026, at 17:30, leaving no reporting delays. This multi-year timeline provides RailTel with steady revenue visibility while ensuring sustained involvement in maintaining digital infrastructure in schools over the long term.

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Strategic Push In EdTech

This development highlights RailTel’s continued push into education-focused technology services, particularly within government ecosystems. By integrating infrastructure setup with maintenance, the company strengthens its positioning as a full-service provider. The absence of related party involvement and promoter interest further underscores the arm’s-length nature of the transaction, reinforcing transparency in execution and governance.

RailTel’s latest order reflects a broader shift toward digitization in public education systems, where infrastructure and service reliability are becoming central priorities. As execution progresses, the project is expected to deepen the company’s engagement with government-led digital initiatives.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company's filing document and does not include external verification or independent analysis.