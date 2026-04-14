RailTel Secures ₹2,552.73 Order From RVNL For Tunnel Systems By 2028

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured a major order worth Rs 2,55,27,28,825 from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. |

New Delhi: RailTel is doubling down on its infrastructure push after bagging a sizeable railway systems contract, reinforcing its role in India’s expanding rail modernization efforts.

Winning Large Rail Contract

RailTel confirmed it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for a project valued at Rs 2,55,27,28,825, including taxes. The order centers on deploying communication infrastructure across a 36 Km railway section, signaling a significant addition to the company’s order book and strengthening its presence in railway technology solutions.

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Scope Covers Key Systems

The project involves setting up integrated tunnel communication systems across tunnels T-8 to T-11 and four stations. This includes VHF simplex systems, CCTV surveillance, public address systems, and emergency call points. Together, these systems aim to improve safety, monitoring, and communication efficiency across critical rail infrastructure.

Execution Timeline Set

RailTel is expected to complete the project by April 12, 2028, giving it a roughly two-year execution window from the work order receipt on April 13, 2026 at 20:59. The domestic nature of the contract also reflects continued investment within India’s railway ecosystem, particularly in safety and digital infrastructure upgrades.

Strategic Infrastructure Push

The order aligns with broader railway modernization efforts, where integrated communication and surveillance systems are becoming essential. By securing this contract, RailTel is positioning itself as a key enabler of advanced rail infrastructure, particularly in complex tunnel environments that demand high-reliability systems.

RailTel’s latest win highlights steady momentum in railway-linked technology projects, reinforcing its role in supporting India’s infrastructure ambitions while expanding its long-term execution pipeline.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and regulatory filings. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.