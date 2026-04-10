RailTel Corporation Secures ₹23.18 Crore Digital Portal Order From Goa Board By June 2026

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured a work order worth Rs 23,18,08,625. |

New Delhi: RailTel is expanding its digital services footprint with a fresh government-backed project, signaling continued momentum in public sector tech deployments.

Wins Digital Mandate

RailTel has landed a Rs 23.18 crore contract to build an exclusive online portal for the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The order, confirmed on April 9, 2026, reinforces the company’s position in e-governance solutions. The project is expected to be completed by June 8, 2026, indicating a tight delivery timeline for the digital platform rollout.

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Project Scope Details

The contract focuses on developing a dedicated online portal tailored to the welfare board’s operations. Classified as a domestic order, the project includes end-to-end portal development for managing services linked to construction workers. The total contract value stands at Rs 23,18,08,625, inclusive of taxes, highlighting a mid-sized but strategic digital infrastructure assignment.

Driven By Digital Push

The order reflects rising demand for digitization across state-level welfare bodies. RailTel’s selection suggests confidence in its ability to deliver scalable and secure digital platforms. The company appears to be leveraging its experience in telecom infrastructure and IT services to capture such governance-led opportunities, aligning with broader digital transformation initiatives.

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Expands Public Sector Reach

This win adds to RailTel’s growing portfolio of government projects, strengthening its presence in the public sector technology space. With no related-party involvement and a clear execution timeline, the deal positions the company to further tap similar contracts as states accelerate digital service delivery systems.

RailTel’s latest contract underscores its steady pipeline of government-backed digital projects, reinforcing its role as a key technology partner in India’s public sector transformation journey.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and publicly available information. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct independent research or consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.