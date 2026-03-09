GAIL Signs MoU With RailTel To Explore Telecom Opportunities In Digital Infrastructure

GAIL (India) Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with RailTel Corporation of India Limited to explore opportunities in the telecom sector and digital infrastructure. |

New Delhi: GAIL is stepping into new collaboration territory with RailTel as both state-run companies look to combine their infrastructure capabilities to support India’s expanding digital ecosystem.

GAIL (India) Limited and RailTel Corporation of India Limited have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on opportunities related to telecom and digital infrastructure. The agreement was signed on March 05, 2026 by S S Agrawal, Executive Director (O&M-CO) at GAIL, and J S Marwah, Company Secretary and General Manager (Law) at RailTel. Senior officials from both companies were present during the signing, including Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development) at GAIL, and Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel.

The collaboration aims to explore opportunities in key areas of digital infrastructure across the country. By combining their network assets and technological capabilities, the two organisations plan to support the development of stronger communication systems. The partnership is expected to reinforce India’s communication framework while improving utilisation of existing infrastructure and resources.

Deepak Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, indicated that the collaboration aligns with the company’s broader vision of integrating energy and digital infrastructure. He noted that technologies such as artificial intelligence could play an important role in strengthening the country’s development journey. RailTel’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjai Kumar, said the partnership would help both companies leverage their strengths in network infrastructure and technological expertise to expand reliable digital connectivity across India.

The agreement reflects a joint effort to accelerate the development of digital connectivity infrastructure while supporting communication networks across the country. By working together, the companies aim to strengthen India’s digital backbone and support the growing demand for secure and reliable communication systems.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information contained in the press release issued by GAIL (India) Limited dated March 09, 2026. The report has been prepared using only the details provided in the document and does not include external sources, additional reporting, or independent verification beyond the disclosed material.