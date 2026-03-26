Concord Control Systems Wins ₹84.68 Crore Indian Railways Order For Loco Wireless Systems

Concord Control Systems Limited has secured an order worth Rupees 84.68 crore from Indian Railways through its subsidiary on March 26, 2026. |

Lucknow: Concord Control Systems is strengthening its position in railway technology, riding on a fresh order tied to India’s ongoing rail modernization push.

Concord Control Systems, through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited, has bagged an order valued at Rs 84.68 crore from Indian Railways. The contract underscores the company’s growing presence in the railway electronics segment and its ability to secure large-scale infrastructure projects.

The order covers end-to-end execution, including supply, installation, and commissioning of loco wireless control systems. These systems are designed to enable remote operations and improve efficiency in railway functioning. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months, reflecting a defined execution timeline.

Joint Managing Director Nitin Jain indicated that the order reflects trust in the company’s technological capabilities and execution strength. The project is expected to enhance operational safety and efficiency in railway operations, reinforcing Concord’s role in delivering advanced electronic control solutions.

Joint Managing Director Gaurav Lath highlighted that the win marks a key milestone in the company’s growth journey. The order strengthens its foothold in the railway modernization ecosystem and positions it to capitalize on future opportunities in railway automation and digital transformation. The company stated that the development aligns with its broader strategy of supporting next-generation rail infrastructure through innovative and reliable solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release and does not include external analysis or independent verification.