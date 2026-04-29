RVNL Secures ₹39.21 Crore NMDC Contract For Hyderabad Residential Campus Project

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received a Letter of Acceptance from NMDC Limited for a Rupees 39.21 crore project involving the construction of a residential campus for senior and board-level executives in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. |

New Delhi: RVNL continues to expand its project pipeline with a new infrastructure assignment that extends beyond its core rail-focused portfolio.

Wins NMDC Project

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has secured a contract from NMDC Limited for constructing a residential campus in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The project, outlined in the filing dated April 28, 2026, is valued at Rs 39,21,00,000 including GST at 18 percent. This award adds to RVNL’s growing portfolio of infrastructure projects and reflects its capability to undertake diverse construction assignments beyond railway development.

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Focuses On Residential Build

The scope of work involves building a residential campus for senior and board-level executives as part of Phase II of the development. As indicated in the annexure on page 2, the project will follow general contract conditions and is categorized as a domestic assignment. The nature of the work highlights RVNL’s expanding role in executing institutional infrastructure projects alongside its traditional railway sector focus.

Execution Timeline Defined

The company has set a clear execution timeline of 15 months for completing the project from the date of award. This structured schedule indicates a defined delivery framework and suggests coordinated planning for construction activities. The relatively fixed timeline also reflects the project’s scale and the importance of timely execution for the client’s operational needs.

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Maintains Transparent Dealings

RVNL confirmed that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and that there is no promoter or group company interest in NMDC Limited. This ensures the project has been awarded on an arm’s length basis, aligning with regulatory disclosure norms. The filing also reiterates that the contract falls within the normal course of business, reinforcing consistency in the company’s project acquisition strategy.

The latest contract win underscores RVNL’s steady diversification into broader infrastructure segments while maintaining its disciplined approach to project execution and compliance.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded corporate filing document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting.