RVNL Secures ₹967.92 Crore Rail Bridge Contract As L1 Bidder From East Coast Railway

In a fresh boost to its order book, RVNL has clinched a key railway project. |

New Delhi: In a fresh boost to its order book, RVNL has clinched a key railway project, reinforcing its role in India’s ongoing rail infrastructure expansion and capacity enhancement drive.

Winning strategic contract

RVNL has secured the contract as the lowest bidder for constructing critical bridges along the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram section. The project spans 385 km, covering the 3rd and 4th railway lines between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram. This win strengthens RVNL’s execution pipeline in core railway infrastructure.

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Project scope expands

The contract includes construction of four major bridges over key rivers—Birupa, Mahanadi, Kathjori, and Kuakhai—using open web steel girder structures. These are technically complex builds under EPC mode, highlighting RVNL’s engineering capabilities. The awarding authority, East Coast Railway, has classified the contract under standard general conditions.

Execution clarity ahead

The company will execute the project over a period of three years, indicating a medium-term revenue visibility. Management has positioned the win as part of its routine business operations, suggesting consistency in order inflows rather than a one-off spike. No related party involvement or promoter-linked interest has been disclosed.

Strengthening growth pipeline

This order adds to RVNL’s growing portfolio of railway expansion projects aimed at easing congestion and improving line capacity. With increasing government focus on rail modernization, such contracts are expected to play a central role in sustaining the company’s growth momentum in the infrastructure segment.

RVNL’s latest win reflects steady execution traction and reinforces its positioning as a key player in India’s railway development landscape, with a stable pipeline of EPC projects supporting long-term visibility.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making any financial decisions.