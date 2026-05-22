RVNL Bags ₹758 Crore NMDC Contract, Wins Railway Siding Project For Bacheli Expansion

RVNL Receives Major Order From NMDC. |

New Delhi: State-run Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Friday announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NMDC Limited for a major railway infrastructure project.

The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges under SEBI regulations.

The order is related to the development of a railway siding near Padapur village for the capacity expansion project at Bacheli.

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Project Includes Bridges, Civil Works And DPR

According to the filing, the project scope includes development of railway siding along with bridges, diversion of PWD roads, and associated civil works.

The contract also covers preparation of the Feasibility Study Report (FSR), Detailed Project Report (DPR), detailed engineering work, execution, and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services.

RVNL said the work falls under the normal course of business of the company.

Contract Value Stands At Rs 758 Crore

As per the annexure attached with the filing, the total contract value is Rs 758.07 crore, including GST at 18 per cent.

The company also said the project has been awarded by a domestic entity and is expected to be completed within 36 months.

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RVNL further clarified that the promoter group does not have any interest in the awarding entity and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Focus On Infrastructure And Capacity Expansion

The latest order strengthens RVNL’s position in the railway infrastructure and project execution space. The project is linked to NMDC’s capacity expansion plans at Bacheli and is expected to support mining-related logistics and connectivity improvements.

Investors will closely watch execution timelines and future order inflows as the company continues to expand its infrastructure portfolio across India.