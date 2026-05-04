Brahmaputra Infrastructure Wins ₹25.78 Crore Road Maintenance Contract In Assam

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited has been declared the lowest bidder for a Rupees 25.78 crore short-term road maintenance contract awarded by NHIDCL on May 4, 2026. |

New Delhi: A fresh infrastructure win is set to boost the company’s foothold in the North-East, where highway development continues to gain pace.

Secures Key Contract Win

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited has been declared L-1, or lowest bidder, for a Rs 25.78 crore road maintenance contract awarded by the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The project covers maintenance work between kilometre 0.00 and kilometre 65.00 on the Pailapool–Hangrum stretch in Assam. The contract is scheduled for execution over 12 months following formal award issuance.

Expands Execution Pipeline

This contract adds to the company’s existing order book and strengthens near-term revenue visibility. As outlined in the contract details on page 2, the estimated revenue impact stands at approximately Rs 25.78 crore over the execution period. The project is domestic in nature and not classified as a related party transaction, ensuring clean financial recognition once work begins.

Strategic Regional Importance

The Pailapool–Hangrum corridor plays a vital role in the Barak Valley region, supporting connectivity to Manipur and Mizoram. The company views this assignment as a critical infrastructure responsibility, ensuring smooth vehicular movement and supporting regional trade. Management indicates that such projects align with its long-standing execution experience across North-East India’s challenging terrain and infrastructure needs.

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Positioned For Future Bids

With central government spending on highways rising under multiple infrastructure programs, the company is positioning itself to capture further opportunities in road construction and maintenance. Its ongoing work across states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland strengthens its credentials with key government agencies, including NHIDCL and other authorities.

The latest contract win reinforces Brahmaputra Infrastructure’s steady order inflow and underlines its growing role in supporting critical road infrastructure across India’s North-East region.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the provided company filing and press release. It does not constitute investment advice or independent verification of the information disclosed.