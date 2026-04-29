Texmaco Rail Secures ₹36 Crore Eastern Railway Order For Signalling Upgrade

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has received an order worth Rs. 36.00 crores from Eastern Railway for replacing auto signalling systems using Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) technology. |

Kolkata: Texmaco Rail is adding fresh momentum to its order book with a railway signalling project that underscores its continued presence in core infrastructure upgrades.

Wins Signalling Contract

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has been awarded a contract by Eastern Railway valued at Rs. 36.00 crores. The order focuses on replacing existing auto signalling systems with Multi-Section Digital Axle Counter technology. This upgrade is aimed at improving operational efficiency and safety across railway networks. The contract adds to the company’s portfolio of railway infrastructure projects and reinforces its role in modernization initiatives.

Focuses On Modern Systems

The project centers on MSDAC technology, a system widely used for train detection and track occupancy monitoring. By replacing older auto signalling systems, the upgrade is expected to enhance accuracy and reliability in train operations. The scope reflects a shift toward more advanced digital solutions in railway signalling, aligning with broader modernization efforts within the sector.

Execution Timeline Set

According to details outlined on page 2 of the filing, the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance. This defined timeline provides clarity on execution expectations and suggests a phased rollout of the signalling replacement work. The structured timeline also indicates the scale and complexity of the project, requiring coordinated implementation across sections.

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Clean Governance Structure

The company has confirmed that the order is purely domestic and does not involve any related party transactions. There is no promoter or group company interest in Eastern Railway, ensuring the contract has been awarded at arm’s length. This clarity reinforces transparency in the transaction and aligns with regulatory disclosure requirements under SEBI norms.

Texmaco Rail’s latest order highlights steady demand for railway signalling upgrades while strengthening its position in India’s rail infrastructure development space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded corporate filing document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting.