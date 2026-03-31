Texmaco Rail Secures ₹357.11 Crore Order From JSW Group For Wagon Supply Within 11 Months

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has secured a Rs 357.11 crore order from JSW Group for manufacturing and supplying BLSS, BLCS, and BFNV rakes along with BVCM wagons. |

Kolkata: Texmaco Rail has added a sizable order to its order book, reinforcing its position in the rail engineering segment amid steady demand from industrial players.

Texmaco Rail has secured an order from JSW Group valued at Rs 357.11 crore. The contract involves manufacturing and supplying BLSS, BLCS, and BFNV rakes along with BVCM wagons, expanding the company’s presence in freight rolling stock solutions.

The order covers end-to-end manufacturing and delivery of multiple rake types and wagons. As detailed in the table on page 1, the scope includes specialized freight solutions designed to meet industrial logistics requirements, particularly for bulk transport.

The contract is to be executed within 11 months from the effective date or commencement of work. This relatively short execution window indicates a time-bound delivery schedule aligned with operational needs of the client.

The deal is a domestic contract with no related party involvement or promoter interest. By securing this order, Texmaco Rail continues to strengthen its order pipeline and maintain momentum in its core rail manufacturing business. The company highlighted that the order aligns with its capabilities in delivering integrated rail solutions across segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure. Forward-looking statements, if any, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.