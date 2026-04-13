Texmaco Rail & Engineering Wins ₹23.57 Crore Order From Hindalco For Wagon Supply

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has secured a domestic order worth Rs. 23.57 crores from Hindalco Industries Limited for the supply of one BTAP rake and one brake van. |

KOLKATA: Texmaco Rail & Engineering has added a fresh order to its books, strengthening its presence in the domestic freight wagon manufacturing segment.

Order Boosts Pipeline

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has received an order valued at Rs. 23.57 crores from Hindalco Industries Limited. The contract involves the supply of one BTAP rake along with one brake van, as detailed in the company’s disclosure. This new order enhances the company’s order pipeline and reflects continued demand from industrial clients requiring specialized rail freight solutions.

Domestic Contract Details

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is classified entirely within the domestic business segment. As outlined in the filing, the scope of work remains focused on manufacturing and supplying the specified rake and brake van. The structured disclosure table on page 1 of the document highlights that both the awarding entity and execution will remain within India, reinforcing Texmaco’s domestic market positioning.

Execution Timeline Set

Texmaco has committed to executing the order within five months from the date of the purchase order. This relatively short delivery timeline indicates operational readiness and manufacturing capacity to meet client requirements efficiently. The defined schedule also suggests a streamlined production and delivery framework already in place within the company’s facilities.

No Related Party Link

The company clarified that the transaction does not involve any related party considerations. As specified in the disclosure table on page 2, there is no promoter or group company interest in Hindalco Industries Limited in relation to this contract. This ensures that the deal is conducted on an arm’s length basis, aligning with regulatory transparency and governance standards.

With this latest order, Texmaco continues to build momentum in its core rail engineering business, supported by steady domestic demand and clearly defined execution timelines.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.