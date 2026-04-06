Texmaco Rail & Engineering Wins ₹39.26 Crore Railway Electrification Order For 36-Month Execution

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has secured a Rs. 39.26 crore domestic contract from Southern Railway on April 6. |

Mumbai: Fresh order momentum is building for railway infrastructure players, with Texmaco Rail & Engineering bagging a mid-sized electrification contract that strengthens its presence in Southern Railway projects.

Secures electrification order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has won a Rs. 39.26 crore contract focused on railway electrification works in Kerala. The order covers installation of 25kV traction overhead equipment across a key track doubling project. This win reinforces the company’s steady inflow of infrastructure orders and highlights continued government spending in rail modernization.

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Scope spans multiple phases

The project involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of overhead electrification systems between Thiruvananthapuram and Eraniel stations. It also includes modifications to existing systems within the Thiruvananthapuram division. The multi-phase nature of the contract suggests a technically integrated execution approach rather than a single-stage deployment.

Domestic railway push drives win

The contract comes from Southern Railway, indicating continued traction in domestic railway infrastructure upgrades. Company Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania indicated the development through a regulatory filing, signaling that the order aligns with ongoing investments in capacity expansion and electrification across Indian Railways.

Execution timeline defined

Texmaco is expected to complete the entire project within 36 months from the issuance of the Letter of Acceptance. The defined timeline provides revenue visibility over the medium term and reflects the structured rollout of railway electrification projects in phases.

The latest order adds to Texmaco’s execution pipeline, positioning the company to benefit from sustained public sector investment in railway infrastructure and electrification upgrades.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company regulatory filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct independent research before making financial decisions.