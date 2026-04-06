SRM Contractors Wins ₹483 Crore Nashik Ring Road EPC Contract With 12-Month Execution Timeline

Jammu: SRM Contractors has added a significant infrastructure project to its order book, reinforcing its presence in the road construction segment.

The company has bagged a contract worth Rs 483 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The order marks a sizeable addition to SRM Contractors’ portfolio and highlights its capability to win large-scale public infrastructure projects. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, underlining the company’s strong positioning in India’s infrastructure development ecosystem.

The project involves the construction of a segment of the Nashik Ring Road on the southern side, covering a stretch from design chainage 14.950 to 28.970. The total length of the road section is 14.020 km. This development is expected to improve regional connectivity and support traffic decongestion in and around Nashik, making it a strategically important infrastructure addition.

The contract will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, where the company will handle end-to-end project delivery. This model typically places responsibility for design, procurement, and construction with the contractor, enabling streamlined execution. The defined structure also reflects confidence in the company’s ability to manage complex infrastructure projects efficiently.

SRM Contractors is expected to complete the project within 12 months from the appointed date. The relatively tight timeline indicates a focused execution plan and a need for efficient resource deployment. Timely completion will be crucial in meeting project objectives and maintaining execution credibility in the competitive infrastructure sector.

The company confirmed that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and that promoters or group entities do not have any interest in the awarding authority. This ensures transparency in the transaction and adherence to regulatory norms. The new order reflects SRM Contractors’ ongoing strategy to expand its footprint in infrastructure projects while maintaining compliance and execution discipline.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing dated April 4, 2026. All information has been derived from the disclosed document and has not been independently verified.