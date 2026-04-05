29% Stock Crash In 6 Months, ₹1,184 Crore EPC Contract Brings Fresh Hope For J. Kumar Infraprojects

J. Kumar Infraprojects won a ₹1,184 crore EPC contract to build a 10,000-capacity convention centre in Lucknow. |

New Delhi: J. Kumar Infraprojects has secured a major Rs 1,184 crore EPC contract, even as its stock has declined nearly 29 percent over the past six months. The development could trigger stock movement when markets open on April 6.

Rs 1,184 Crore Contract Details

The company has been awarded the contract for constructing an International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Lucknow. The project was granted through a Letter of Acceptance issued on April 3, 2026, by the Public Works Department (PWD), Lucknow.

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The project will be executed in Vrindavan Yojna, Sector-15, and involves designing, engineering, and building a large convention facility.

Project Scope and Timeline

The convention centre will have a seating capacity of around 10,000 people. The project will be executed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model.

According to the company, the total contract value of Rs 1,184 crore includes taxes and labour cess but excludes GST. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

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Stock Performance Under Pressure

Despite this positive development, the company’s stock performance has been weak. Shares closed at Rs 457.90 on April 2, rising marginally by 0.45 percent for the day.

However, the broader trend shows pressure. The stock has declined 1.73 percent over the past five days and 3.85 percent in the last one month.

More significantly, it has fallen 28.86 percent over six months and 32.55 percent over the past one year. In 2026 so far, the stock is down more than 20 percent, reflecting sustained selling pressure.

Market Outlook

The new order win is seen as a positive trigger and may improve investor sentiment in the short term. Market participants will watch whether this large contract helps the company revive its growth outlook and stabilise stock performance.