 29% Stock Crash In 6 Months, ₹1,184 Crore EPC Contract Brings Fresh Hope For J. Kumar Infraprojects
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness29% Stock Crash In 6 Months, ₹1,184 Crore EPC Contract Brings Fresh Hope For J. Kumar Infraprojects

29% Stock Crash In 6 Months, ₹1,184 Crore EPC Contract Brings Fresh Hope For J. Kumar Infraprojects

J. Kumar Infraprojects won a Rs 1,184 crore EPC contract to build a 10,000-capacity convention centre in Lucknow. Despite this, the stock has fallen nearly 29 percent in six months. The order may boost sentiment, with investors watching for recovery in performance and future growth outlook.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, April 05, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
J. Kumar Infraprojects won a ₹1,184 crore EPC contract to build a 10,000-capacity convention centre in Lucknow. |

New Delhi: J. Kumar Infraprojects has secured a major Rs 1,184 crore EPC contract, even as its stock has declined nearly 29 percent over the past six months. The development could trigger stock movement when markets open on April 6.

Rs 1,184 Crore Contract Details

The company has been awarded the contract for constructing an International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Lucknow. The project was granted through a Letter of Acceptance issued on April 3, 2026, by the Public Works Department (PWD), Lucknow.

Read Also
J Kumar Infraprojects Secures ₹2,360 Crore NHAI Expressway Contract For Vadhavan Port Connectivity
article-image

The project will be executed in Vrindavan Yojna, Sector-15, and involves designing, engineering, and building a large convention facility.

Project Scope and Timeline

The convention centre will have a seating capacity of around 10,000 people. The project will be executed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model.

According to the company, the total contract value of Rs 1,184 crore includes taxes and labour cess but excludes GST. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Read Also
Vascon Engineers Wins ₹115 Crore AMC Contract To Develop Lotus Park In Ahmedabad Within 24 Months
article-image

Stock Performance Under Pressure

Despite this positive development, the company’s stock performance has been weak. Shares closed at Rs 457.90 on April 2, rising marginally by 0.45 percent for the day.

However, the broader trend shows pressure. The stock has declined 1.73 percent over the past five days and 3.85 percent in the last one month.

Read Also
Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹2,471 Crore Orders Across Metro Rail, T&D & Buildings Segments In FY26
article-image

More significantly, it has fallen 28.86 percent over six months and 32.55 percent over the past one year. In 2026 so far, the stock is down more than 20 percent, reflecting sustained selling pressure.

Market Outlook

The new order win is seen as a positive trigger and may improve investor sentiment in the short term. Market participants will watch whether this large contract helps the company revive its growth outlook and stabilise stock performance.

Follow us on