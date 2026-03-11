Vascon Engineers Wins ₹115 Crore AMC Contract To Develop Lotus Park In Ahmedabad Within 24 Months

Vascon Engineers Limited has secured a Rs 115,90,28,904 work order from Ahmedabad. |

Mumbai: Urban infrastructure projects are picking up pace in Gujarat, and Vascon Engineers has landed a major municipal contract that adds a large public development project to its order book.

Secures Major Civic Order

Vascon Engineers Limited has received a work order valued at Rs 115,90,28,904 from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the development of Lotus Park in Ahmedabad’s South West Zone. The project will be built across a 54,000 square metre site as part of the municipal corporation’s broader building development programme.

The contract will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction basis, placing responsibility for design execution and project delivery with Vascon. The order adds a sizeable public infrastructure assignment to the company’s portfolio.

Project Scope And Timeline

The development will involve building and landscaping Lotus Park across the designated municipal land parcel. With a total project value of Rs 115,90,28,904, the contract represents a significant civic development initiative in Ahmedabad’s urban expansion zones.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the project must be completed within 24 months from the date the work order is issued. The defined timeline signals the municipal corporation’s intent to accelerate urban infrastructure creation in rapidly growing neighbourhoods.

Read Also Ashok Leyland Breaks Ground On ₹400–500 Cr EV Battery Pack Plant In Tamil Nadu

Municipal Push For Urban Spaces

The contract reflects Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s continued focus on upgrading public infrastructure and creating recreational spaces as the city expands. Large urban parks are increasingly being planned to support livability, environmental balance and public engagement.

By awarding the EPC contract to Vascon Engineers, the civic body is relying on the company’s project execution capabilities to deliver the park development within the stipulated timeframe.

Boost To Order Book

For Vascon Engineers, the Lotus Park project strengthens its presence in municipal and infrastructure development work. Government-backed urban projects often provide stable execution pipelines for engineering and construction companies.

The contract also deepens the company’s engagement with civic authorities, potentially opening doors for future urban infrastructure assignments across fast-growing Indian cities.

With the Lotus Park development scheduled for completion within two years, Vascon Engineers is set to play a role in shaping a new public space in Ahmedabad while expanding its footprint in municipal infrastructure projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company regulatory filings and publicly available disclosures. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice.