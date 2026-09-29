Power Mech Projects Bags ₹549 Crore Adani Group Order, Five-Year Contract Covers Tuticorin Power Plant Operations

Power Mech Projects has won a Rs 549.37 crore Adani Group order. |

Mumbai: Power Mech Projects Limited has secured a Rs 549.37 crore operations and maintenance order from Moxie Power Generation Limited, an Adani Group company, strengthening the engineering services firm’s order book with a five-year domestic contract.

The Hyderabad-based company disclosed the order in an exchange filing dated September 29, 2026. The contract covers complete operations and maintenance services at Moxie Power Generation’s 2x600 MW Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant.

Five-Year Mandate

According to the filing, the contract will run for 60 months, beginning October 1, 2026, and continuing until September 30, 2031. The order value of Rs 549.37 crore includes all taxes and duties except Goods and Services Tax.

The mandate is domestic in nature and relates specifically to operations and maintenance services. The long tenure provides Power Mech Projects with a multi-year execution opportunity at the 1,200 MW thermal power facility.

Adani Group Link

Moxie Power Generation Limited, the entity awarding the contract, is part of the Adani Group. Power Mech Projects said neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions, according to its regulatory disclosure to the stock exchanges.

Order Book Boost

The latest contract adds to Power Mech Projects’ portfolio of operations and maintenance assignments in India’s power sector. Such long-duration contracts can offer revenue visibility across multiple financial years, subject to execution terms and project conditions.

The company informed both the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE about the order. Power Mech Projects trades on the NSE under the symbol POWERMECH and on the BSE under security code 539302.

The disclosure was signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. Raghavendra Prasad and submitted in accordance with applicable SEBI disclosure requirements. The contract begins this week.