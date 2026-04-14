Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh Kills 10, Several Injured

A major industrial accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Vedanta Power Plant in Sakhti district of Chhattisgarh after a boiler explosion inside the facility left several workers dead and dozens injured.

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According to preliminary information, the powerful blast took place around 2 pm when workers were engaged in routine duties inside the plant. The sudden explosion triggered panic across the premises, forcing employees to run for safety as thick smoke spread around the facility.

According to reports, at least 10 workers were feared dead in the incident, while around 30 to 40 labourers sustained serious injuries. Around 18 critically injured workers have been admitted to the same hospital, while several others were shifted to Raigarh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Rescue and relief operations began immediately after the explosion, with police, fire brigade and medical teams rushing to the spot. Local residents reported hearing a loud blast followed by smoke rising from the plant area.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the explosion, though initial suspicion points to a technical malfunction or possible lapses in safety measures. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and company officials said the reason behind the boiler failure is still under examination.