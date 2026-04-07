 Chhattisgarh: 7 Workers Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant In Durg; Probe Underway
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HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 7 Workers Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant In Durg; Probe Underway

Chhattisgarh: 7 Workers Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant In Durg; Probe Underway

Seven workers were injured after a fire broke out at the STG-4 turbine unit of Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Tuesday morning. The blaze caused heavy smoke but was quickly controlled by fire tenders. The injured were hospitalised, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause and damage.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
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Chhattisgarh: 7 Workers Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant In Durg; Probe Underway | Representative photo/ PTI

Durg: Seven workers were injured after a fire broke out at a unit of the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 10 AM in the STG (Steam Turbo Generator) -4 turbine unit of the plant located in Bhilai city, where a sudden fire led to heavy smoke spreading across the turbine hall, a plant official said.

After being alerted, the plant's fire brigade team responded immediately. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control promptly, he said.

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"At least seven workers sustained injuries, some of them caused by fire, and were shifted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Bhilai city for treatment," he said.

According to the hospital's doctor, seven workers have been admitted to the facility.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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