Chennai-Kolkata National Highway Accident: Speeding Toyota Innova Crashes Into Truck In Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam Amid Heavy Rains, 3 Injured - VIDEO

Srikakulam: A horrific road accident on Sunday along the national highway near Palasa in Srikakulam left three people injured, two of them in critical condition, after a car lost control and collided with a lorry amid severe weather conditions.

The incident occurred near the Nemali Narayanapuram bypass when a Toyota Innova, carrying pilgrims returning to Jagannath Temple, veered off course during heavy rain and strong winds. The victims, identified as Mukesh Panigrahi, Amulya Patro and driver Achyutananda Barada, are residents of Parlakhemundi.

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According to reports, the region was experiencing torrential rainfall and gusty winds on Sunday evening, severely affecting visibility and making roads slippery. The driver reportedly lost control due to the storm, causing the vehicle to mount the road divider and enter the opposite lane, where it collided head-on with a speeding lorry.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car mangled and causing it to overturn multiple times before crashing into nearby agricultural fields. Locals and passing motorists rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the trapped occupants from the wreckage before alerting emergency services.

2 Critical Among 3 Injured In Accident

The injured were initially taken by ambulance to Palasa Government Hospital for emergency treatment. However, due to the severity of their injuries, Mukesh Panigrahi and Achyutananda Barada, both suffering from serious head and internal injuries, were later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences for advanced care. Their condition is reported to be critical, as reported by local news portal, Saptashwa TV.

Police from Kasibugga Police Station have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Circle Inspector Y. Ramakrishna confirmed that preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding combined with sudden storm conditions may have caused the vehicle to hydroplane, leading to the loss of control. The lorry driver involved in the crash is currently being questioned as part of the investigation.