Maharashtra: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Truck Overturns Onto An Innova On Mumbai–Pune Expressway |

Navi Mumbai: Three persons were killed and three to four others sustained injuries after an uncontrolled container truck allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Wednesday morning. The container later overturned onto an Innova car, crushing it and killing all three occupants on the spot.

About The Accident

The accident occurred around 9:40 am on the Mumbai-bound lane. According to preliminary information, the speeding container lost control, collided with several vehicles, and then toppled to its left side, falling directly onto the Innova. In total, five vehicles were involved in the accident.

Additional SP Highway Tanaji Chikhale said, “The container appears to have lost control before hitting multiple vehicles. Rescue operations were immediately initiated, and traffic was regulated. The injured have been shifted for treatment, and further investigation is underway.”

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Rescue and relief operations were carried out by teams from IRB patrolling, Devdoot system, Borghat Highway Traffic Police, Khopoli Police Station, Delta Force, Maharashtra Security Force, Mrutyunjay Devdoot and Help Foundation. An ambulance from Lokmanya Hospital was also deployed at the site.

Cranes were used to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the highway, restoring traffic flow on the busy stretch. Further investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway.

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