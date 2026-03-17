Mumbai Accident: Toyota Innova Crysta Crashes Onto Road Divider In Juhu; Photo Surfaces

Mumbai: A Toyota Innova Crysta tourist vehicle reportedly went out of control and met with an accident in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Visuals shared on social media showed the car, bearing a yellow number plate, mounted on the road divider. According to reports, the incident took place opposite HDFC Bank near Nehru Nagar in Juhu.

The picture of the incident was shared by Juhu Buzz on its official handle on Instagram. Currently, when the incident occurred, the exact cause of the accident, as well as whether any injuries were reported, is unknown.

Meanwhile, on March 16, a 28-year-old man was killed in an accident in Dahisar East after a dumper truck hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall under the vehicle’s rear wheel. He died during treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West on Monday. The Dahisar Police arrested the dumper driver, identified as Akhabar Pathan, 43, a resident of Thane.

The victim, Sameer Aslam Shaikh, 28, a resident of Andheri West, worked as a delivery person. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

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