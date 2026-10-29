Welspun Corp Reports Strong Q2FY27 Earnings With 25% EBITDA Growth And Record ₹50,000 Crore Order Book

Welspun Corp |

Mumbai: Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 25% year-on-year growth in EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 to ₹782 crore. The company's profit after minorities, associates, and joint ventures for H1FY27 jumped 96% to ₹1,545 crore.

H1 Financial Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, Welspun Corp's EBITDA grew 30% to ₹1,538 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) excluding exceptional items for H1FY27 increased 26% year-on-year to ₹997 crore, compared to ₹790 crore in H1FY26.

Operational Highlights

Revenue from operations for Q2FY27 stood at ₹4,644 crore, up 6% from ₹4,374 crore in Q2FY26. The company's global order book reached approximately ₹50,000 crore, which it stated was an all-time record high.

Capacity Expansion

Welspun Corp plans to expand its Spiral (HSAW) Pipe capacity by 225 KMTPA in the USA, with a capital expenditure of US$115 million. Additionally, it is setting up a new Spiral (HSAW) Pipe Plant and coating facility in Jordan through a joint venture with Perma Pipes Inc, at a total cost of US$125 million.

Strategic Acquisitions

The company is acquiring a 49% direct stake in its step-down subsidiary, Welspun Special Coating Private Ltd., to establish an Internal FBE (Fusion Bonded Epoxy) coating plant in India. This initiative is being undertaken in partnership with Perma-Pipe.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.