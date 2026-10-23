Welspun Corp Bags ₹5,500 Crore US Pipeline Order, Global Order Book Hits Record ₹50,000 Crore

Welspun Corp secures a Rs 5,500 crore US natural gas pipeline order. |

Mumbai: Welspun Corp Limited has secured a major order worth approximately Rs 5,500 crore to supply coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline project in the United States, strengthening its international business and pushing its global order book to a record high.

The company informed stock exchanges on Friday that the contract has been awarded to its US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular LLC, by a major midstream energy company.

Pipeline To Support Data Centre

The order involves supplying coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline project in the Permian region of the United States.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the pipeline will serve a data centre complex operated by one of the world's leading hyperscale technology companies.

The project highlights the growing connection between energy infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven data centre expansion, which requires reliable electricity supplies.

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Welspun said the contract places the company at the intersection of two major infrastructure growth areas: energy transmission and AI-led data centre development.

Order Execution Scheduled For FY29

The company confirmed that the entire order will be executed from its manufacturing facility in the United States during FY29.

The contract strengthens Welspun's presence in the American energy infrastructure market, where natural gas transportation remains important for industrial and digital infrastructure requirements.

However, the company has not disclosed the customer's identity or additional details regarding the pipeline's capacity and construction timeline.

Global Order Book Reaches Record High

Following this contract, Welspun Corp's global order book has reached approximately USD 5.25 billion, equivalent to nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

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The company described this as its highest-ever global order book, reflecting its substantial pipeline of future business.

The latest development also provides visibility into future manufacturing activity at its US operations.

The announcement was made through a regulatory filing submitted to the BSE and National Stock Exchange under SEBI's listing disclosure requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Welspun Corp’s official stock exchange filing and information disclosed by the company on October 23.