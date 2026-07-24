Welspun Corp Profit More Than Doubles To ₹1,047.88 Crore In Q1 FY27

Image credit: Welspun Corp

Mumbai: Welspun Corp Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,047.88 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), a significant increase from ₹349.16 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue and Expenses

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹4,081.12 crore, up from ₹3,551.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹4,144.91 crore, compared to ₹3,586.52 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹3,558.54 crore, an increase from ₹3,174.44 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The profit before tax was ₹1,207.13 crore for Q1 FY27, against ₹461.05 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹39.68, a rise from ₹13.32 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹39.65 from ₹13.29 over the same period.

Strategic Acquisition

Welspun Corp's Board of Directors approved the acquisition of an additional 51% equity stake in Welspun Captive Power Generation Limited (WCPGL) from Welspun Living Limited (WLL), a promoter group company. The acquisition involves 1,50,64,213 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, for a consideration of ₹67.66 crore.

Following the completion of this acquisition, Welspun Corp's aggregate equity shareholding in WCPGL, including subsidiaries, will increase from the current 23% to 74%. This will result in WCPGL becoming a subsidiary of Welspun Corp Limited. The transaction is subject to necessary statutory, regulatory, and other approvals.

New Investment

In a separate development, the Board also approved an investment of ₹26,000 towards 26% of the total paid-up equity share capital in a new company to be incorporated in India. This new entity will specialise in the manufacturing, processing, and dealing of Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS).

EPIC Shares Sale

During the quarter, Welspun Mauritius Holdings Limited sold 14,17,280 shares of East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) to financial investors on the Tadawul Stock Exchange. The sale generated a consideration of SAR 283.46 million (approximately ₹723.55 crore), resulting in a gain of ₹547.93 crore.

Board Meeting Approval

The Board meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m. on 24 July 2026. The unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, along with Limited Review Reports, were reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.