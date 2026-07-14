Welspun Corp Secures ₹1,400 Crore Pipe Orders, Order Book Reaches ₹23,650 Crore

Welspun Corp Ltd has secured new orders worth Rs 1,400 crore. | File

Mumbai: Welspun Corp Ltd on Tuesday announced new orders valued at approximately Rs 1,400 crore for the supply of pipes for oil and gas export projects from its Indian manufacturing facility.

Consolidated Order Book Expands

With these new orders, the company's consolidated global order book has increased to Rs 23,650 crore, which is approximately USD 2.5 billion.

This expanded order book provides revenue visibility and operational continuity for its manufacturing assets in India and the USA.

Execution Timeline

Welspun Corp expects to execute these orders during the financial years 2027 and 2028. The company stated this positions it for sustained growth over the next two fiscal years.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.