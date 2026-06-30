Kalpataru Projects International Lands ₹2,957 Crore Deals, Strengthens Global Push With Middle East Entry

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and its subsidiaries have secured new orders worth Rs 2,957 crore. |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) announced on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, that it has received new orders and notifications of awards totalling approximately Rs 2,957 crore.

Order Details

The new orders include work in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and international markets. The company also secured orders in its Buildings and Factories (B&F) business within India.

Middle East Water Entry

KPIL has also received an order in the Water business in the Middle East. This order was secured as part of a joint venture or consortium.

Management Commentary

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said the new orders were secured across the company's T&D, B&F, and Water business verticals. Mohnot noted the water business order marked a strategic entry into the Middle East market.

Business Confidence

Mohnot also stated that the new T&D orders reinforce KPIL's market position in India and select global markets. He added that the B&F wins from clients underscore the company's capabilities and execution.

Financial Outlook

Mohnot expressed confidence in achieving KPIL's growth targets for FY26–27, citing a diversified order book and visibility across businesses. The company's consolidated revenue for the year ended March 31, 2026, was Rs 27,143 crore, with a net profit of Rs 1,031 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.