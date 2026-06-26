Transrail Lighting Bags Fresh Orders Worth ₹459 Crore, Total Order Inflow For FY Reaches ₹1,034 Crore

Transrail Lighting Ltd has secured new international orders worth Rs 459 crore. |

Mumbai: Transrail Lighting Ltd on Thursday announced it has received new international orders valued at approximately Rs 459 crore. The orders are mainly for its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business.

International T&D Projects

These new orders primarily consist of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects for the construction of transmission lines in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Strengthening Order Book

The addition of these orders further strengthens Transrail Lighting's international order book, reflecting its capabilities in executing large transmission infrastructure projects globally.

Year's Order Inflow

With the latest wins, the company's total order inflow for the current year has reached Rs 1,034 crore. Additionally, Transrail Lighting holds an L1 position (lowest bidder) for projects valued at approximately Rs 400 crore.

Management Statement

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting, said the order wins reinforce the company's standing in the international T&D market. Narang added that the orders show customer confidence in the company's engineering and execution abilities.

Growth Outlook

Narang further stated that with a strong unexecuted order book and a healthy bidding pipeline, the company is well positioned to maintain its growth momentum. He noted the company's focus on delivering projects with operational excellence and profitable growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.