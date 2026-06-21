Texmaco Rail Wins Odisha Power Orders, ₹11.65 Crore Transmission Projects To Be Completed In 12 Months

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured two orders worth ₹11.65 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation. |

Mumbai: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited has received a fresh business boost after securing two new orders from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL).

The company shared this update through a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on June 20.

The total value of both orders stands at Rs 11.65 crore, including taxes.

The order is expected to strengthen Texmaco’s order book and improve revenue visibility over the coming months.

Work Related to Power Transmission

Under the contract, Texmaco will carry out engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning work.

The project involves the construction of a second-circuit single-conductor (SC) transmission line on double-circuit (DC) towers.

The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis, meaning Texmaco will handle the complete project from start to finish.

Such transmission infrastructure plays an important role in improving power supply reliability and reducing transmission bottlenecks.

The development is seen as positive for the company’s engineering business, which continues to focus on rail and infrastructure-related projects.

Execution Timeline Fixed

According to the company, both projects are domestic in nature.

Texmaco said the entire order is scheduled to be completed within 12 months from the date of receiving the Letters of Award.

A fixed execution timeline gives better clarity on project completion and expected revenue recognition.

Positive for Business Growth

Market experts believe the order could support Texmaco’s infrastructure expansion and strengthen its presence in the power transmission sector.

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related-party transaction.

Texmaco further said neither the promoter nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The new order reflects steady demand for infrastructure development and supports Texmaco’s long-term business growth.