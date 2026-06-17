Rajesh Power Wins ₹211.68 Crore OPTCL Order, Enters Odisha Transmission Market

Rajesh Power Services has secured a Rs 211.68 crore EPC contract from OPTCL for a 220 kV underground transmission project in Odisha. |

Mumbai: Rajesh Power Services Limited has secured a new order worth Rs 211.68 crore, including taxes, from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL). The company informed stock exchanges that the contract has been awarded on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

The project involves the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 220kV single-circuit transmission line through underground cable between the Mendhasal and Chandaka-B substations in Odisha. The work also includes the extension of transmission bays at both locations.

Company Enters Odisha Market

The order marks Rajesh Power Services' entry into the Odisha market and strengthens its presence in eastern India. The company said the project is one of the largest transmission orders won by it so far and represents an important milestone in its growth journey.

According to the company, the contract reflects the confidence major power transmission utilities have in its execution capabilities. The company believes the project will further strengthen its position in the transmission infrastructure segment.

Execution Timeline of 24 Months

As per the disclosure, the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under the turnkey contract category.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in OPTCL. It further stated that the contract is not a related-party transaction.

Stronger Order Book Ahead

The new contract is expected to boost Rajesh Power Services' order book and improve revenue visibility over the next two years. The company said the project will contribute meaningfully to its long-term growth pipeline and support future business expansion.