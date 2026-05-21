Welspun Corp Reports 10% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Net Profit Falls 47%

Welspun Corp reported 10 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 4,313 crore. | Image credit: Welspun Corp (Representative)

Mumbai: Welspun Corp Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,313 crore for Q4 FY26, up 10 percent from Rs 3,925 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, net profit declined 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 371.5 crore from Rs 699.2 crore. Profit before tax fell to Rs 504.0 crore from Rs 855.2 crore a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, revenue declined from Rs 4,532 crore in Q3 FY26, while quarterly profit also dropped from Rs 456.4 crore, reflecting softer operating performance during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 4,348 crore compared with Rs 4,562 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 3,967 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased to Rs 3,951 crore from Rs 3,639 crore in the year-ago period, led by higher employee benefit and other operating costs.

Finance costs declined to Rs 49.0 crore from Rs 87.5 crore last year.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.6 percent from 13.3 percent in Q4 FY25 but narrowed sequentially from 15.8 percent in Q3 FY26.

Net profit margin declined to 8.6 percent from 17.8 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

What Drove The Numbers?

The steel products segment remained the company’s largest business contributor, generating Rs 4,136 crore in quarterly revenue compared with Rs 3,768 crore a year earlier. Segment profit from steel products stood at Rs 447.5 crore.

The company said employee benefit expenses included an estimated Rs 25.2 crore impact related to implementation of new labour codes. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 14.04 compared with Rs 26.63 in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, Welspun Corp also completed capability enhancement projects at Anjar and Bhopal facilities.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Welspun Corp’s consolidated revenue rose 20 percent to Rs 16,770 crore from Rs 13,978 crore in FY25.

Net profit, however, declined 15 percent to Rs 1,620 crore from Rs 1,902 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,147 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company’s net worth increased to Rs 9,406 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 7,729 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.