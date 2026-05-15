Wheels India Q4 Profit Climbs 53% To ₹59 Crore On Strong Automotive Demand

For the full financial year FY26, Wheels India reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 5,464.94 crore compared with Rupees 4,744.40 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Wheels India Ltd reported a 52.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 58.81 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher sales across its automotive and industrial components businesses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rupees 38.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the March quarter increased 22.5 percent to Rupees 1,564.02 crore from Rupees 1,277.19 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income stood at Rupees 1,572.77 crore compared with Rupees 1,278.14 crore a year earlier.

The Chennai-based wheel and components manufacturer also recorded strong sequential growth during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose 14 percent from Rupees 1,371.45 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit increased 59.4 percent from Rupees 36.89 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 77.33 crore against Rupees 48.53 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 51.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Higher operating costs are offset partly by scale benefits

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 1,498.74 crore from Rupees 1,228.22 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 1,330.93 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting higher raw material and operating expenses amid stronger production volumes. Cost of materials consumed rose to Rupees 1,028 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 864.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 152.59 crore against Rupees 135.28 crore a year earlier.

Finance costs moderated slightly to Rupees 29.09 crore from Rupees 30.36 crore in the previous quarter, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 31.99 crore from Rupees 23.95 crore in Q4 FY25. Other expenses rose to Rupees 236.38 crore compared with Rupees 163.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share for the quarter improved to Rupees 23.78 from Rupees 15.66 in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 14.76 in Q3 FY26.

Automotive components remain the largest business contributor

Segment-wise, automotive components generated revenue of Rupees 1,303.89 crore during Q4 FY26 against Rupees 1,045.77 crore in Q4 FY25, while industrial components revenue stood at Rupees 260.13 crore compared with Rupees 231.42 crore a year earlier. Segment profit from automotive components rose to Rupees 85.87 crore during the quarter from Rupees 71.21 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it recognised incremental gratuity expenses of Rupees 2.80 crore during the quarter after evaluating the impact of labour codes notified by the Government of India. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rupees 9.14 per equity share for FY26, amounting to Rupees 22.33 crore, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

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FY26 profit rises 41 percent

For the full financial year FY26, Wheels India reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 5,464.94 crore compared with Rupees 4,744.40 crore in FY25, registering a 15.2 percent increase. Annual consolidated net profit rose 40.9 percent to Rupees 158.05 crore from Rupees 112.19 crore in the previous fiscal, while earnings per share improved to Rupees 63.44 from Rupees 45.39 in FY25.

The company’s consolidated other equity increased to Rupees 1,017.03 crore as of March 31, 2026, against Rupees 897.57 crore a year earlier. Wheels India operates across automotive and industrial component segments and supplies products to domestic and international OEMs.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.