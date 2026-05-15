Cineline India Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹3.32 Crore, Revenue Rises 13%

For the full financial year FY26, Cineline India reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 11.52 crore against a net loss of Rupees 60.64 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Cineline India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 3.32 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rupees 56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher footfalls and improved operational performance across its cinema exhibition business. Revenue from operations during the March quarter rose 13.1 percent year-on-year to Rupees 62.23 crore against Rupees 55.01 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income stood at Rupees 63.50 crore compared with Rupees 56.17 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, revenue from operations declined 7.4 percent from Rupees 67.21 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit fell from Rupees 6.21 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 3.46 crore against a pre-tax loss of Rupees 73.87 crore in Q4 FY25 and a profit of Rupees 8.91 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share from continuing operations came in at Rupees 0.97 compared with a loss per share of Rupees 16.27 in the year-ago period.

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Lower Finance Costs Aid Profitability

Total expenses during the quarter declined marginally to Rupees 60.05 crore from Rupees 60.57 crore in Q4 FY25. Movie exhibition costs rose to Rupees 18.99 crore from Rupees 16.43 crore a year earlier, while consumption of food and beverages increased to Rupees 3.42 crore from Rupees 2.94 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 4.32 crore compared with Rupees 5.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Finance costs fell sharply to Rupees 3.42 crore during the quarter from Rupees 7.43 crore in Q4 FY25, helping improve profitability. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 8.17 crore from Rupees 6.70 crore, while other expenses declined to Rupees 17.21 crore compared with Rupees 18.02 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a deferred tax credit of Rupees 1.60 crore during Q4 FY26.

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FY26 Profit At Rs 11.52 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Cineline India reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 11.52 crore against a net loss of Rupees 60.64 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for FY26 increased 12.4 percent to Rupees 236.70 crore compared with Rupees 210.62 crore in the previous fiscal, while total income rose to Rupees 245 crore from Rupees 212.03 crore.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.25 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. Cineline India’s total equity stood at Rupees 154.89 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 143.23 crore a year earlier, while cash and cash equivalents declined to Rupees 9.90 crore from Rupees 33.27 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.