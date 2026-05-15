Welspun Living Q4 Revenue Rises Sequentially To ₹2,451 Crore, PAT Recovers To ₹104 Crore; Board Approves ₹252 Crore Buyback

Welspun Living reported a sequential recovery in Q4 FY26 with revenue rising 7.7 percent QoQ to Rs 2,451 crore. |

Mumbai: Welspun Living said the quarter reflected operational recovery amid challenging global demand conditions and disruptions in the home textiles sector. The domestic consumer business recorded 29.2 percent year-on-year growth during the quarter, while innovation-led products contributed nearly 22 percent of FY26 business revenues.

The company also highlighted continued focus on efficiency and cost discipline.

For the full financial year FY26, total income declined 11.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,468 crore, while consolidated EBITDA dropped 40.6 percent to Rs 862 crore. Net profit after minorities stood at Rs 204 crore against Rs 639 crore in FY25.

Home textiles revenue for FY26 declined 9.1 percent to Rs 8,940 crore, while flooring business revenue fell 17.3 percent to Rs 736 crore.

The company’s balance sheet strengthened significantly during the year, with net debt reducing 52 percent year-on-year to Rs 775 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1,602 crore a year ago. Free cash flow rose sharply, aided by working capital optimization and lower borrowings.

The board approved a buyback of up to 1.44 crore equity shares at Rs 175 per share aggregating up to Rs 252 crore, and also recommended a dividend of Re 0.10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and does not constitute investment advice.