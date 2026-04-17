Wipro Shares Drop 4% To ₹202.50 Despite Q4 Profit Of ₹3,502 Crore & ₹15,000 Crore Buyback

Shares of Wipro declined nearly 4 per cent in early trade, April 17, after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for Q4 FY26, down 1.89 per cent year-on-year. |

New Delhi: Shares of IT major Wipro declined by nearly 4 per cent in Friday morning trade after the firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for the March quarter of FY26, down 1.89 per cent from the year-ago period and gave a muted guidance. The stock edged lower by 3.61 per cent to Rs 202.60 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it declined by 3.69 per cent to Rs 202.50. Wipro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for the March quarter of FY26, down 1.89 per cent from Rs 3,569.6 crore a year ago. The dip in profit comes against the backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment, which Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia described during the earnings call as the "new normal" marked by geopolitical and policy disruptions, though he noted that overall IT spending has shown resilience.

Wipro's board has also approved a mega Rs 15,000 crore share repurchase programme, proposing to buy back more than 5 per cent of its equity, or up to 60 crore shares, from shareholders at Rs 250 per share. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm's revenue rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 24,236.3 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to Rs 22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25. For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,597-2,651 million. This translates to a sequential guidance of (-) 2.0 per cent to 0 per cent in constant currency terms.

Addressing the muted guidance for the upcoming quarter, Pallia attributed the softness to a specific client issue in the Americas and delayed ramp-ups on a deal. He also noted that Q1 has traditionally been a weaker quarter for Wipro due to seasonality. The financial results were announced post-market hours on Thursday.

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