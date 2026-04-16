Wipro Approves ₹15,000 Crore Buyback Of 60 Crore Shares At ₹250 Price In FY26

Wipro Limited has approved a share buyback of up to 60,00,00,000 equity shares at Rs 250 per share, aggregating to Rs 15,000 crore. |

Bengaluru: In a move that signals confidence in capital allocation, Wipro has unveiled a sizable buyback plan alongside its annual results, giving investors a clear pathway to return value amid steady earnings performance.

Buyback Plan Approved

Wipro’s board has cleared a proposal to repurchase up to 60 crore equity shares at Rs 250 each, translating into a total outlay of Rs 15,000 crore. This accounts for 5.7 percent of the company’s paid-up equity capital. The buyback will be executed through the tender offer route, ensuring proportional participation for shareholders.

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Structure And Participation

The offer will be open to existing shareholders, including those holding American Depository Receipts who convert them into equity shares. Promoter and promoter group entities have indicated their intention to participate, reflecting internal confidence in the company’s valuation. The buyback size excludes transaction-related costs such as taxes and advisory fees.

Approval And Oversight

The proposal requires shareholder approval through a special resolution via postal ballot. Wipro has also constituted a dedicated committee to oversee execution, covering regulatory compliance, timelines, and operational decisions. The final record date and detailed schedule will be disclosed in the public announcement and offer documents.

Strategic Capital Allocation

The buyback comes alongside the company’s audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026, which were approved at the same board meeting. The move underscores Wipro’s strategy to return surplus cash to shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future investments and operational needs.

Wipro’s latest decision highlights a continued focus on shareholder returns, with the buyback expected to enhance earnings per share and optimize capital structure once executed.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.