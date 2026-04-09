Wipro Plans Share Buyback Review As Board Schedules April 15–16 Decision Meeting

Wipro Limited has announced that its board will consider a proposal to buy back equity shares. |

Bengaluru: Wipro is gearing up for a key capital allocation decision, signaling a potential return of cash to shareholders as its board prepares to review a share buyback proposal next week.

Board To Evaluate Buyback

Wipro confirmed that its Board of Directors will examine a proposal to repurchase equity shares during its meeting slated over April 15–16, 2026. The move indicates the company may be considering deploying surplus cash to reward shareholders, a strategy commonly used to improve earnings per share and investor sentiment.

Regulatory Framework In Focus

The proposed buyback, if approved, will follow provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Buy-Back of Securities Regulations, 2018. The company clarified that all necessary and incidental matters linked to the buyback will also be reviewed during the meeting, ensuring compliance with prevailing legal frameworks.

Management Signals Intent

While the filing does not disclose the size or price of the buyback, the company’s communication-signed by Company Secretary M Sanaulla Khan—signals that management is actively evaluating capital allocation options. The decision to bring this proposal to the board suggests confidence in the company’s financial position and cash reserves.

Awaiting Final Decision

Wipro said the outcome of the board meeting will be shared with stock exchanges promptly after its conclusion on April 16, 2026. Investors will be closely watching for details such as buyback size, pricing, and execution method, which could influence market reaction.

The announcement sets the stage for a potentially significant shareholder payout, with clarity expected once the board concludes its deliberations next week.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a regulatory filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Investors should evaluate official disclosures before making any financial decisions.