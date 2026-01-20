 Wipro Shares Plunge 8% As Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 7% To ₹3,119 Crore
Wipro shares crashed 7.95% to settle at ₹246 on the BSE on Monday, after reporting a 7% year-on-year drop in Q3 FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹3,119 crore (from ₹3,353.8 crore). One-time hits included ₹302.8 crore from the new labour code implementation and ₹263 crore from restructuring. Market cap eroded by over ₹22,282 crore. Similar labour code impacts hit peers TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech.

New Delhi: Shares of IT services major Wipro tanked 8 per cent on Monday after the firm reported a 7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the third quarter of FY26. The stock dropped 7.95 per cent to settle at Rs 246 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 9.54 per cent to Rs 241.75. At the NSE, it slumped 8 per cent to end at Rs 245.95. During the day, the stock tanked 9.68 per cent to Rs 241.55.

The company's market valuation diminished by Rs 22,282.64 crore to Rs 2,57,977.45 crore. The company's earnings were announced post-market hours on Friday. Wipro on Friday reported a 7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore in the third quarter of FY26, weighed down by one-off restructuring charges and labour code implementations.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) of Rs 3,353.8 crore in the year-ago period. Wipro recorded a one-time provisional impact of Rs 302.8 crore from the implementation of the new labour codes. Wipro's larger peers -- TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech -- have also taken significant hits from the new labour codes in their Q3 FY26 earnings. The October-December quarter also witnessed a one-time cost impact of Rs 263 crore for Wipro on account of a now-completed restructuring exercise.

