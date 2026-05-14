Welspun Enterprises Q4 Profit Jumps 54% To Rs 163 Crore, EBITDA Margin Expands

Welspun Enterprises reported a 54 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 162.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Welspun Enterprises Limited reported a 54 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.8 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher infrastructure execution and margin expansion across its transportation and water businesses.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,199.5 crore during the March quarter from Rs 1,054 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA rose 31 percent to Rs 272 crore. Compared with Rs 787 crore revenue and Rs 30.7 crore profit in Q3 FY26, the company recorded a sharp sequential recovery in operational performance.

Total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,231.7 crore against Rs 1,076 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses rose to Rs 1,025.6 crore from Rs 926.8 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting higher construction activity and operating scale.

Profit before tax climbed 39 percent year-on-year to Rs 205.6 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 22 percent from 19.3 percent in the year-ago quarter. Welspun attributed the improved performance to operational efficiencies and cost optimisation measures across projects.

Sequentially, revenue from operations surged 52 percent from Rs 787 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while PAT jumped from Rs 30.7 crore. Finance costs for the quarter stood at Rs 51.5 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 65.5 crore.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 10.80 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1.75 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 6.93 in Q4 FY25. The company maintained strong profitability despite macroeconomic headwinds and project approval delays during the year.

For FY26, Welspun Enterprises reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,615 crore, marginally lower than Rs 3,695 crore in FY25. However, annual EBITDA increased 16 percent to Rs 845 crore, while net profit rose 11 percent to Rs 392.8 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 22.8 percent from 19.3 percent in FY25.

During the year, the company secured the Pune-Shirur Road project with total project value of Rs 7,300 crore, taking the consolidated order book to nearly Rs 20,000 crore including operations and maintenance contracts.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26 and fixed July 3, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholder entitlement.

The company also proposed raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through private placement and other permissible securities issuance routes, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.