Welspun Enterprises Secures ₹7,300 Crore Highway Project, Expands Order Book

Welspun Enterprises Limited has secured a Rs 7,300 crore highway project in Maharashtra, receiving a Letter of Award dated April 29, 2026. |

Mumbai: A fresh infrastructure win is set to reshape Welspun Enterprises’ growth trajectory, as the company adds a major highway project to its portfolio and significantly boosts its future revenue visibility.

Secures Major Highway Deal

Welspun Enterprises has received a Letter of Award for constructing a six-lane partially elevated highway corridor between Pune and Shirur in Maharashtra. The project, covering a minimum design length of 53.40 km, comes with an estimated cost of around Rs 7,300 crore. Awarded by Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the contract marks a significant addition to the company’s transportation segment and reinforces its execution capabilities in large-scale infrastructure.

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Order Book Expansion

The new contract pushes the company’s outstanding order book from approximately Rs 13,341 crore as of December 31, 2025, to around Rs 18,755 crore, excluding execution completed in the fourth quarter of FY26. The portfolio remains diversified, with about Rs 10,813 crore in the water vertical, including Rs 5,393 crore from operations and maintenance and asset replacement. The tunnelling segment contributes Rs 1,791 crore, while transportation now stands at roughly Rs 6,152 crore, supported by this latest addition.

Growth Driven By Strategy

Managing Director Sandeep Garg indicated that the project reflects a key milestone in the company’s expansion strategy within transportation infrastructure. He emphasized that the company aims to maintain high execution standards and financial discipline while leveraging its technical strengths. The leadership sees the award as validation of Welspun’s ability to deliver complex infrastructure projects and strengthen stakeholder value through consistent performance.

Long-Term Infrastructure Push

Structured under a 29-year sub-concession period, including four years of construction, the project aligns with broader government-led infrastructure development initiatives. The corridor is expected to enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and improve logistics efficiency across key economic nodes in Maharashtra. Over time, it could support industrial growth and generate employment during both construction and operational phases, reinforcing its strategic importance.

With this win, Welspun Enterprises strengthens its position in India’s infrastructure sector, balancing its order book while improving long-term revenue visibility and execution momentum across key verticals.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's filing document and does not include external verification or independent analysis.