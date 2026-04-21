Welspun One And Indev Infra Partner For 2.10 Lakh Sq Ft Logistics Hub At WTC Nhava Sheva In Mumbai | Welspun (Website)

Mumbai: Welspun One and Indev Infra have entered into a strategic partnership, with the allotment of 2.10 lakh sq. ft. of Grade A+ space at WTC Nhava Sheva (JNPA SEZ). The space will be utilised for warehousing and allied logistics operations within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), strengthening the project’s focus as a future-ready, port-linked trade and logistics hub.

This development marks an early occupier milestone at WTC Nhava Sheva, Welspun One’s largest development in India, and reflects early traction at the project as demand shifts toward integrated, port-based infrastructure that can support trade, warehousing and value added operations within a single ecosystem.

Indev Infra will leverage the facility as a strategic hub to scale its Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) capabilities, drawing on its pioneering expertise in developing and operating FTWZ units. The facility will deliver end-to-end integrated logistics & warehousing solutions supported by best-in-class global practices. The development will offer a comprehensive suite of value-added services, including cold chain/temperature-controlled storage, vendor-managed inventory (VMI), and EXIM cargo handling.

With a project outlay of Rs 2,700 crore, WTC Nhava Sheva is being developed as an integrated ecosystem for warehousing, manufacturing and commercial operations, supported by NaBFID backed financing and designed to enable large scale, trade led activity.

“WTC Nhava Sheva offers a strong platform for our next phase of growth in SEZ and FTWZ-led logistics. The SEZ framework enhances efficiency across import-export operations, while Welspun One’s leasing-led model provides a dedicated, non-compete environment that allows us to operate with greater independence and control. This partnership strengthens our ability to manage trade flows more effectively and deliver integrated, value added logistics solutions to our customers.” said Dr. S. Xavier Britto, Chairman, Indev Infra Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the partnership Neeraj Balani, Chief Customer Officer, Welspun One, said “This milestone reflects strong occupier validation for our Gateway platform at JNPA SEZ. Spread across 55 acres with a development potential of 4.45 million sq. ft., the project is designed as an integrated, port-linked ecosystem. For Indev Infra, this provides a high-quality operating base with SEZ advantages such as duty efficiencies, faster clearances and operational flexibility, enabling them to scale efficiently.”

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JNPA, which handles approximately one-third of India’s container traffic and is scaling toward a capacity of 10 million TEUs, continues to play a critical role in the country’s trade infrastructure. In this context, WTC Nhava Sheva (JNPA SEZ) is positioned to support the next phase of India’s EXIM growth through integrated, high-quality logistics and industrial infrastructure.

Whereas Welspun One, India’s leading warehousing and industrial real estate platform focused on logistics and industrial real estate. Backed by the Welspun World group, the company is committed to developing high-quality, institutional-grade assets across key warehousing and industrial hubs. With a robust portfolio spanning major cities and marquee projects such as WTC Nhava Sheva (JNPA SEZ), a port-based logistics park and the World Trade Center, Thane, Welspun One continues to set new benchmarks in the Logistics and Industrial (L&I) sector.