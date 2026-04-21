BEST Goes Digital: Mumbai Bus Tickets Now Available On Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, WhatsApp Via ONDC QR Codes | File Image

In a major step towards modernising public transport, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking has expanded its digital ticketing services by integrating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce.

The initiative aligns with the Maharashtra government’s vision to bring key transport systems, including buses, metro and railways, onto a unified digital platform for seamless commuter experience.

QR Based Ticketing For Easy Access

Passengers will now be able to purchase BEST bus tickets using QR codes through apps available on the ONDC platform. This includes widely used platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and WhatsApp, among others.

The move eliminates the need to download a separate ticketing app, allowing commuters to access tickets directly through apps they already use daily.

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Boost To Digital Adoption

Currently, around 15 to 16 percent of BEST’s revenue comes through digital ticketing. With ONDC integration, this is expected to rise to nearly 25 to 30 percent.

Officials believe the convenience of using familiar apps will encourage more passengers to shift to digital modes, reducing queues and improving efficiency.

Towards Seamless Multi Modal Travel

One of the key advantages of this integration is the potential for multi modal connectivity. By linking BEST with metro and other transport services on a single platform, commuters will be able to complete their journeys, from first mile to last mile, in a more streamlined manner.

A Step Towards Future Ready Transport

The ONDC platform, backed by the government’s Digital India vision, is already operational across several cities and transport systems. With BEST joining the network, Mumbai takes a significant step towards a more connected, convenient and future-ready public transport system.