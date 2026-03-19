Mumbai Metro Strengthens Last-Mile Connectivity With Uber Integration Via ONDC |

Mumbai: In a major step towards enhancing commuter convenience and strengthening last-mile connectivity, Maha Mumbai Metro, has enabled booking of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 tickets directly through the Uber app via ONDC. This people-centric digital integration was announced on Wednesday by Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

With this integration, commuters can now seamlessly plan their journeys—from first mile to last mile—using a single platform. The initiative reinforces Mumbai’s transition towards a fully integrated, digital mobility ecosystem that is commuter-centric, efficient, and future-ready.

Starting on Wednesday, Mumbaikars can book QR-code based Metro tickets for Lines 2A and 7 directly on the Uber app and avail an instant 50% discount (up to ₹10). This feature ensures faster, smarter, and completely paperless travel, reducing queues and enhancing overall commuter experience.

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Mumbai has already taken a pioneering lead in integrated digital mobility with the Mumbai One App—India’s first and only common mobility platform that brings together suburban railway, metro, bus, and monorail services on a single interface. Complementing this, commuters also have access to WhatsApp-based ticketing and the Mumbai One Card (National Common Mobility Card – NCMC), enabling seamless, cashless travel across multiple modes of transport. Together, these initiatives have created a unified, commuter-friendly ecosystem, making daily travel in Mumbai more convenient, connected, and digitally empowered.

Metro ticketing is already available across multiple ONDC-enabled platforms including Yatri, Ixigo, Navi, EMT, Tummoc, Tripozo, One Ticket, Autope, Magicpin, Chalo, RedBus, Highway Delite and Pelocal, along with platforms such as ConfirmTkt, EaseMyTrip, RedRail, Vodafone Idea, WhatsApp (via Pelocal) and others. With Uber now joining this expanding ecosystem, commuters have greater flexibility and choice to access Metro services through their preferred applications.

Further strengthening this integrated mobility approach, MMRDA and Maha Mumbai Metro are also enhancing first and last-mile connectivity through improved BEST bus services, foot overbridges, and parking facilities at Metro stations.

Currently serving over 3.5 lakh daily passengers on Metro Lines 2A and 7, the network is set to expand further with an additional Lines 2B and 9 expected to become operational soon. This initiative is poised to significantly streamline urban commuting and improve accessibility across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

On this Occasion, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said:

“Our vision is to make Mumbai’s public transport more integrated, accessible, and commuter-friendly. This initiative ensures that every Mumbaikar can plan their journey seamlessly, with strong last-mile connectivity.”

“Through ONDC and digital platforms like Uber, we are strengthening Maharashtra’s digital public infrastructure and delivering convenience at scale.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman MMRDA, Shri. Eknath Shinde, said:

“Improving last-mile connectivity is key to increasing public transport usage. This integration bridges the gap between Metro stations and final destinations for lakhs of commuters.”

“Our focus remains on providing a smooth, reliable and connected travel experience across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said: “This initiative is a significant milestone in building a unified, multimodal transport ecosystem for Mumbai. It simplifies access and enhances commuter convenience through digital integration.”

With multiple platforms, including Uber, Mumbai One App, and WhatsApp ticketing, we are ensuring that Metro services are accessible anytime, anywhere.”*

*I am happy to share that nearly 72% of tickets on Metro Lines 2A and 7 are booked through digital apps and the Mumbai One Card, making travel largely paperless and contributing positively to environmental sustainability.

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Rubal Agarwal, IAS, Managing Director ,MMMOCL said: “The integration with Uber via ONDC reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for better commuter experiences. It enables seamless journey planning and strengthens first and last-mile connectivity.”

As the network expands, such digital initiatives will play a crucial role in making public transport more efficient, inclusive, and user-friendly.

With the Mumbai One App, Mumbai One Card, WhatsApp ticketing, and now Uber integration, commuters have multiple convenient channels to access Metro services. The feature is currently available for Metro Lines 2A and 7, with Lines 2B and 9 to be integrated in the near future.

MMRDA and Maha Mumbai Metro remain committed to delivering a fully integrated, sustainable, and commuter-centric transport network—making daily travel in Mumbai easier, smoother, and truly seamless.

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