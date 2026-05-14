Winsome Textile Q4 Revenue Rises To ₹245 Crore, Net Profit At ₹5.6 Crore

Winsome Textile Industries Limited reported Q4 FY26 revenue growth of 8.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 244.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Winsome Textile Industries Limited reported an 8.6 percent year-on-year rise in total income from operations to Rs 244.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while net profit increased 5.5 percent to Rs 5.6 crore. Sequentially, however, profit declined from Rs 7.8 crore in Q3 FY26 due to higher finance costs and deferred tax liabilities.

The textile manufacturer closed FY26 with revenue of Rs 898 crore against Rs 868 crore in FY25, reflecting steady operational momentum despite margin pressures.

The company’s total expenses for the March quarter rose to Rs 234.3 crore from Rs 216.6 crore a year earlier, driven mainly by higher employee costs, finance expenses and power and fuel charges. Profit before tax stood at Rs 10.4 crore compared with Rs 8.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue progression during FY26 remained stable, with quarterly income improving from Rs 208.1 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 244.6 crore in Q4 FY26.

Sequential performance moderated during the quarter as finance costs increased sharply to Rs 14 crore from Rs 8.5 crore in Q3 FY26. Deferred tax liabilities also rose to Rs 2.8 crore against Rs 0.4 crore in the preceding quarter, impacting bottom-line growth.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at Rs 8.8 crore compared with Rs 5.3 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 6.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company disclosed that a fire incident occurred on February 14, 2026 at its Unit-I facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Winsome Textile has recognised an insurance claim receivable of Rs 3.16 crore towards estimated raw material losses net of salvage value.

The balance claim amount relating to processing and incidental costs will be recognised after finalisation of the insurance assessment.

For the full financial year FY26, net profit declined marginally to Rs 26.6 crore from Rs 28.1 crore in FY25, while total income from operations increased to Rs 898 crore from Rs 868 crore.

Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 13.89 compared with Rs 14.19 in FY25. The company said its operations continue to be concentrated in the textile and yarn segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.